Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Get Revvity alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 2Xideas AG acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the third quarter worth $5,548,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,579,487,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Revvity Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 93.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.69.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.