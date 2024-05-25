Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,070 Shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKB. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PKB opened at $70.74 on Friday. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $295.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

