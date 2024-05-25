Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 3,083 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,171,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 556,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in CoStar Group by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

