Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after purchasing an additional 712,205 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,553,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,178.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after buying an additional 549,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after purchasing an additional 427,981 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.10 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.