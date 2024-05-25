Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 7,837 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000.

NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $94.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.79. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $77.68 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

