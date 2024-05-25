Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 8,002 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $294,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,836,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 219,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

