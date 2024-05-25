Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Tlwm purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0551 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

