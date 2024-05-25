Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 59.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 121.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $95.63 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.28.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on THOR Industries

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.