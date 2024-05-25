Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Down 4.7%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 124,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,382,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEAM. Barclays dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $145,632.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 169,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $145,632.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 169,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $174,925.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,800.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,239 shares of company stock worth $3,163,729. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,068,000 after buying an additional 406,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,879,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,103,000 after purchasing an additional 449,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $70,032,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.