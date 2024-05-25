BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 9,737 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Argus boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

