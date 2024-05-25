BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 24.2% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 17,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 21.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.14. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

