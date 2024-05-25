BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 10.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $140.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.75. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Get Our Latest Report on J

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,486 shares of company stock worth $3,344,599. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.