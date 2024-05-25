BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 12,848 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 449.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 1,569.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 267,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 251,424 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after buying an additional 51,590 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,267,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,086,000 after buying an additional 454,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 466.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 96,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 79,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACI stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACI

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.