BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,605 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 230.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 356,084 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of EXAS opened at $49.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levangie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Levangie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $106,896.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,685.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,422. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

