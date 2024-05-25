BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $332,000 Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in VeriSign by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 251.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,183 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $171.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.89. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.23.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

