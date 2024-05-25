BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,014,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,734,000 after acquiring an additional 165,563 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,366,000 after buying an additional 172,110 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,510,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,455,000 after purchasing an additional 167,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,679,000 after acquiring an additional 56,189 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $62,323,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $35.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

