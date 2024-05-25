BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.