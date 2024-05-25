Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BILI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Bilibili stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 143,881 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $14,849,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $6,632,000. SIH Partners LLLP lifted its stake in Bilibili by 761.2% during the 1st quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 486,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 429,760 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,918,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

