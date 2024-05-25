Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bio-Techne by 1,389.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 784,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 731,869 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TECH stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

