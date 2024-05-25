BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 469,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 660,687 shares.The stock last traded at $98.58 and had previously closed at $102.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average is $95.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.90 and a beta of 0.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,445,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3,881.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 87,686 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $10,961,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

