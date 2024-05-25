BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Hits $69,087.68 on Top Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $857.98 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $69,087.68 or 0.99980495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011654 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001409 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011522 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00109343 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003646 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 68,774.20474943 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,213,492.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

