BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

BJ's Wholesale Club updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $88.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.84. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $88.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BJ's Wholesale Club last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

