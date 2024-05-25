BNB (BNB) Trading Up 4.4% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $602.87 or 0.00871378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion and approximately $1.55 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get BNB alerts:

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,585,796 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,585,831.2606341. The last known price of BNB is 602.9800365 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2167 active market(s) with $1,687,993,189.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.