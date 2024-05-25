BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 2,207 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $38,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,125 shares of company stock worth $3,004,510. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

PIPR stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.79. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $216.50.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

