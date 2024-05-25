Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Matthew Calderone Sells 332 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Matthew Calderone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 4.0 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $158.51 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.