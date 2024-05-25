Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY25 guidance to $5.80-6.05 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS.

NYSE BAH opened at $158.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

