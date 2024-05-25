Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.08-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04. Brady also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.080-4.150 EPS.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE BRC opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brady has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brady’s payout ratio is 23.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brady from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $144,924.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 326,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,573,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $144,924.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 326,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,573,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,667. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

