Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Brandywine Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDN opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $795.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.83 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

