Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CABA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,832,000 after acquiring an additional 144,291 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after acquiring an additional 870,567 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,774,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 403,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 84,633 shares in the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

