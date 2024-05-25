CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.120-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.2 million. CAE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.870-0.870 EPS.

CAE stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

