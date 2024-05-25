CAE (NYSE:CAE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.870-0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. CAE also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.120-0.120 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAE. StockNews.com lowered CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

