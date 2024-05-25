Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74), Yahoo Finance reports. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 133.08%. The company had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.78 million.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALT opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

