Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Increases Dividend to GBX 78 Per Share

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Capital Gearing’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Capital Gearing Stock Up 0.1 %
CGT stock opened at GBX 4,730 ($60.12) on Friday. Capital Gearing has a 52-week low of GBX 4,325 ($54.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,810 ($61.13). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,723.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,638.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7,507.94 and a beta of 0.23.
About Capital Gearing
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Gearing
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is Put Option Volume?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.