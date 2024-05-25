Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Decreased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $96.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.43. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

