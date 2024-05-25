Cencora (NYSE:COR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.35-13.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.45. Cencora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.350-13.550 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $233.90.

Cencora Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of COR stock opened at $218.93 on Friday. Cencora has a 12-month low of $163.37 and a 12-month high of $246.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $1,661,363.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,934,685 shares of company stock valued at $417,739,921 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

