Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $87.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCHW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.12.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

