Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 0.2% After Insider Selling

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $157.10 and last traded at $157.24. 1,179,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,120,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.57.

Specifically, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.22 and its 200 day moving average is $152.48. The company has a market cap of $290.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after buying an additional 458,080 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after buying an additional 569,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

