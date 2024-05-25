Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $220.98 and last traded at $223.15. 3,576,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 12,585,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COIN. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.51 and a 200 day moving average of $180.13.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total transaction of $8,015,788.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,661.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 487,019 shares of company stock worth $108,548,420. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 49.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 303.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,935 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $2,704,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $5,047,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $6,330,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

