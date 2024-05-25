Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 168.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 515,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CBAN opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $208.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.54. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

