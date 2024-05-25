Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.06 and last traded at $39.03. Approximately 3,191,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 20,446,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 258.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.