Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Commercial National Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CNAF opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

