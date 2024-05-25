Comparing Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tokuyama and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokuyama $2.37 billion 0.58 $122.96 million $0.85 11.24 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica $1.95 billion N/A $329.08 million $1.93 26.74

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tokuyama. Tokuyama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Tokuyama has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tokuyama and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokuyama 5.17% 7.16% 3.77% Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 18.51% 31.80% 12.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tokuyama and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 N/A Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica beats Tokuyama on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform. The Cement segment provides cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type stabilizer, as well as engages in the resource recycling business. The Electronic and Advanced Materials segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and isopropyl alcohol. The Life Science segment provides medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials for glasses, and microporous film. The Eco Business segment offers plastic window sashes, ion exchange membranes, as well as engages in waste gypsum board recycling activity. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis. The company also develops CARBAGLU for hyperammonemia due to NAGS deficiency; QARZIBA, an apeiron for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma patients with a partial response at the chemotherapeutical through myeloablative therapy and stem cell transplantation, and relapsed or refractory neuroblastoma. In addition, it offers SYLVANT for the treatment of idiopathic multicentric Castleman diseases; REAGILA for Schizophrenia; and ELIGARD for hormone-dependent prostate cancer, as well as CAPHOSOL, a medical device for treatment of oral mucositis due to chemo and radiation therapy. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Rossini S.à R.L.

