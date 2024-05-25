Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Increased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $35.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.