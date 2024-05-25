Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Posts Earnings Results

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.54, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $433.05 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Corporación América Airports Stock Up 2.5 %

CAAP stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. Corporación América Airports has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

