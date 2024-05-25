Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Posts Earnings Results

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.54, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $433.05 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.
Corporación América Airports Stock Up 2.5 %
CAAP stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. Corporación América Airports has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.89.
Corporación América Airports Company Profile
