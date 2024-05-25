Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 176910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Specifically, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 42,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $696,495.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 837,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,640,236.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 42,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $696,495.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 837,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,640,236.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,708 shares of company stock worth $6,502,951 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 43.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,405,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,909,000 after buying an additional 254,108 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,275,000 after acquiring an additional 243,894 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $52,804,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after purchasing an additional 690,931 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

