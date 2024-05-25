Craig S. Macgibbon Sells 6,519 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $309.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.54 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in American Public Education by 11.1% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 34.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 122,520 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 169,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $2,159,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 5,036.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

