Critical Contrast: Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Golden Minerals and Osisko Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Osisko Development 0 1 0 0 2.00

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $7.23, suggesting a potential upside of 1,438.30%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Golden Minerals has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Golden Minerals and Osisko Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $12.00 million 0.57 -$9.23 million ($0.93) -0.51 Osisko Development $23.43 million 7.33 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.41

Golden Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -77.16% -223.07% -57.53% Osisko Development -551.51% -3.49% -2.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats Osisko Development on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

