David Brainard Sells 4,327 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $107,958.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get EverQuote alerts:

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, David Brainard sold 914 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $22,429.56.

On Friday, March 15th, David Brainard sold 14,227 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $253,525.14.

EverQuote Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVER

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.