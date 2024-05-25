Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $29.50-30.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance
NYSE:DECK opened at $1,032.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $873.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $794.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $424.36 and a 1 year high of $1,036.98.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 29.7 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
