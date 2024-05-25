Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $29.50-30.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $1,032.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $873.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $794.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $424.36 and a 1 year high of $1,036.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 29.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $930.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $999.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

