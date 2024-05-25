Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE) Director John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv Sells 1,750,000 Shares

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE – Get Free Report) Director John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total value of C$35,000.00.

John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv purchased 250,000 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,250.00.

Shares of CVE NINE opened at C$1.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.36 million and a PE ratio of 19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. Delta 9 Cannabis Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.03.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production of medical marijuana. It primarily provides cannabis strains, as well as start-up materials and support services, including genetics (plants), grow pods, and consulting services to new and existing licensed producers.

